La Nota Restaurant Lodi
FOOD MENU
APPETIZER
AREPAS
BAKERY
- EMPANADA CARNE$3.55
- EMPANADA QUESO$2.00
- EMPANADA POLLO$3.55
- EMPANADA CHICHARRON$3.55
- EMPANADA COLOMBIANA POLLO O CARNE$1.50
- EMPANADA JAMON Y QUESO$3.00
- EMPANADA HAWAYANA$3.00
- AREPA CHOCOLO$2.50
- PAN DE QUESO$1.75
- AREPITA CHOCOLO 3$2.00
- PAN CAMARON$4.00
- PAN PECOSO$3.00
- PAN HUEVO$3.00
- PAN TRENSA$4.00
- PAN JAMON Y QUESO GRANDE$5.00
- PAN JAMON Y QUESO PEQUENO$2.00
- BUNUELO$2.00
- PAN DE BONO$1.75
- PAN DE QUESO PEQUENO$2.00
- EMPANADA DE CAMBRAY$2.00
- OJALDRE$1.75
- DEDITO QUESO$1.40
BREAKFAST
- CALENTADO PAISA
Arroz, frijoles, carne a la plancha.$12.00
- CALENTADO COSTENO
Rice, ripe banana, shredded beef, fried egg.$12.00
- CALENTADO SANTANDEREANO
Rice, yucca, meat, accompanied with egg broth and corn arepa.$12.00
- HUEVOS PERICOS
Scrambled eggs, onion, tomato, arepa.$10.00
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Scrambled eggs, Colombian ranchera sausage, corn, melted cheese, arepa.$12.00
- HUEVOS REVUELTOS
Scrambled eggs, arepa and cheese.$8.00
- TAMAL COLOMBIANO$12.00
ROAST CHICKEN COMBO
- COMBO 1 GRILLED CHICKEN
2 pieces of chicken, portion of rice, boiled potato or french fries, salad, house sauces.$14.00
- COMBO 2 GRILLED CHICKEN
3 pieces of chicken, portion rice, boiled potato or french fries, salad, house sauces.$16.00
- COMBO 3 ROAST CHICKEN
4 pieces of chicken, portion of rice, boiled potato or french fries, salad, house sauces.$25.90
- FAMILY PACK ROAST CHICKEN
4 pieces of chicken, 4 pieces of bbq ribs, large portion of rice, cooked potato or french fries, guacamole, maduro with cheese, house sauces.$39.90
FAST FOOD
- Burger classic
brioche bun, meat croquette, lettuce, tomato, house onion, cheddar cheese.$12.00
- Mixed Burger
Brioche bun, beef croquette, breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese.$15.00
- Mega Burger
Brioche bread, double meat croquette, lettuce, brioche bread, meat croquette, lettuce, tomato, house onion, cheddar cheese, tomato, house onion, cheddar cheese.$15.00
- Mega Nota Burger
Brioche bread, onion, tomato, pineapple, sweet plantains, meat croquette, cheddar cheese, white cheese, bacon, lettuce.$15.00
PATACONES
- PATACON COLOMBIANOTA
Plantain base, guacamole, chicharron, chorizo santarrosano artisan, madurito, bacon and melted cheese, house sauces.$15.65
- PATACON CARIBE
Plantain base, guacamole, garlic shrimp and house sauces.$15.65
- PATACON POLLO
Plantain base, shredded chicken, pineapple, bacon, melted cheese, house sauces.$12.00
- PATACON LA NOTA MECHADA
Base plantain, shredded beef, bacon, melted cheese and house sauces.$14.60
- PATACON MIXTO
Plantain base, shredded chicken, shredded beef, bacon, melted cheese and house sauce.$14.60
- MADUMECHADO
Sweet ripe, melted cheese, bbq meat, guacamole, pico de gallo and house sauces.$14.00
- MADUNOTA COLOMBIA
Sweet ripe, ground beef, guacamole, chicharron, handmade chorizo, melted cheese.$14.00
- MADUPOLLO
Chicken- maduro dulce, mozarrela cheese, chicken in mushroom sauce.$10.00
- MADUMAR
maduro dulce, mozzarella cheese, la notamar sauce, seafood mix, pico de gallo.$15.00
SALCHIMIX
- SALCHIMIXX LA NOTA BASICA
Creole potato or french fries, colombian ranch sausage$10.50
- SALCHIMIXX COLOMBIANOTA
Potato fries, Colombian ranchera sausage, Colombian artisan chorizo santarrosano, chicharron, madurito, melted cheese.$15.75
- SALCHIMIXX LA MEXICANA
Potato fries, Colombian ranchera sausage, pork in sauce, guacamole, pico de gallo, bbq ribs.$16.00
- SALCHIMIXX LA NOTA PERSONAL
Potato criolla or french fries, colombian ranch sausage, shredded beef, madurito and melted cheese.$12.60
- SALCHIMIXX LA BUENOTA
Potato criolla or fried potato, colombian ranch sausage, chicken of the house, shredded beef, bbq ribs, house sauces.$18.00