La Nota Restaurant Lodi
FOOD MENU
SALCHIMIX
SALCHIMIXX COLOMBIANOTA
Potato fries, Colombian ranchera sausage, Colombian artisan chorizo santarrosano, chicharron, madurito, melted cheese.$18.00
LA DESCARADA
Delicious salchipapa from our Colombian coast, potato, sausage, chicken, chorizo,lettuce and the infant coastal cheese.$25.00
SALCHIMIXX LA BUENOTA
Potato criolla or fried potato, colombian ranch sausage, chicken of the house, shredded beef, bbq ribs, house sauces.$18.00
SALCHIMIXX LA NOTA PERSONAL
Potato criolla or french fries, colombian ranch sausage, shredded beef, madurito and melted cheese.$16.90
SALCHIMIXX LA NOTA BASICA
Creole potato or french fries, colombian ranch sausage, corn .$13.90
BURGER
BURGER COLOMBIANOTA
Brioche bread, meat, cheese, chicharron, chorizo, plantain sweet, onion, tomato, lettuce.$17.90
MEGA BURGER
Brioche bun, double meat, double cheese,tomato, letucce, Bacon.$16.00
MEGANOTA BURGER
Brioche bread, onion, tomato, lettuce, pineapple, sweet plantains, double meat, cheddar cheese, bacon.$18.90
BURGER CLASSIC
Brioche bread, meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese. side Frech fries.$12.00
PATACONES
PATACON COLOMBIANOTA
Plantain base, guacamole, chicharron, chorizo santarrosano artisan, plantain sweet,$17.90
PATACON CARIBE
Plantain base, guacamole, garlic shrimp and house sauces.$17.90
PATACON POLLO HAWAIIANO
Plantain base, shredded chicken, pineapple, bacon, melted cheese, house sauces.$15.90
PATACON LA NOTA MECHADA
Base plantain, guacamole , shredded beef, bacon, melted cheese and house sauces.$15.90
PATACON MIXTO
Plantain base, shredded chicken, shredded beef, bacon, melted cheese and house sauce.$15.90
AREPAS
AREPA COLOMBIANOTA
Arepa, guacamole, chorizo, chicharron, plantain sweet.$17.00
Arepa guacamole and shrimp$16.00
Arepa guacamole and meat
Arepa, guacamole and shredded meat.$15.00
Arepa guacamole and chicken
Arepa, guacamole and shredded chicken.$15.00
Arepa with guacamole and chicharron$15.00
Arepa with guacamole
Arepa asada y guacamole.$9.00
Arepa with cheese$4.50
BREAKFAST
CALENTADO PAISA
Arroz, frijoles, carne a la plancha, huevo, maduro.$13.90
CALENTADO COSTENO
Rice, ripe banana, shredded beef, fried egg.$13.90
CALDO COSTILLA$14.90
HUEVOS REVUELTOS
Scrambled eggs, arepa and cheese.$9.00
HUEVOS PERICOS
Scrambled eggs, onion, tomato, arepa.$12.00
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Scrambled eggs, Colombian ranchera sausage, corn, melted cheese, arepa.$12.00
SANDWICH CHICKEN$13.00
SANDWICH BEEF$13.00
APPETIZER
CHORIZO ARTESANAL SANTARROSANO
The price of the the chorizo is only 1 unit, you can accompany it with the companions you prefer.$5.00
CHICHARRON LARGE$8.00
CEVICHE CHICHARRON$15.00
PICADA MIXTA
Meat, chorizo, morcilla, Tostons, chicken. Option French fries or potato creole.$25.00
CHICHARRON WITH YUCA
Portion of pork rinds with fried yucca$15.00
CHICHARRON AND CRIOLLAS
Portion of pork rinds with Creole potato.$15.00
TOSTONES, GUACAMOLE AND CHICHARRON
Serve 5 Tostons, portion guacamole and chopped pork rinds.$18.00
BAKERY
MECATO
ROAST CHICKEN COMBO
COMBO 1 GRILLED CHICKEN
2 pieces of chicken, portion of rice, boiled potato or french fries, salad, house sauces.$13.00OUT OF STOCK
COMBO 2 GRILLED CHICKEN
3 pieces of chicken, portion rice, boiled potato or french fries, salad, house sauces.$16.00OUT OF STOCK
COMBO 3 ROAST CHICKEN
4 pieces of chicken, portion of rice, boiled potato or french fries, salad, house sauces.$25.90OUT OF STOCK
FAMILY PACK ROAST CHICKEN
4 pieces of chicken, 4 pieces of bbq ribs, large portion of rice, cooked potato or french fries, guacamole, maduro with cheese, house sauces.$39.90OUT OF STOCK
ESPECIALES Y CARTA
LUNCH ESPECIALS MONDAY TO THURSDAY
Ask about our daily options.$14.90
WEEKEND SPECIALS
Todos Los sabados en LA NOTA , puedes encontrar encontrar nuestro especial del día , como sopa de mondongo o sancocho mixto colombiano o sancocho de cola de res , solo llamanos y pregunta cual es el especial del día. Every Saturday at LA NOTA, you can find our daily special, such as tripe soup, Colombian mixed sancocho, or oxtail sancocho. Just call us and ask what the daily special is.$16.90
CHURRASCO BEEF$30.00
PAISITA
Rice, beans, roasted meat, chicharron, chorizo, egg, plantain sweet.$18.90
TILAPIA$15.00
TABLA HIGADO EN BISTEC$19.00
TABLA MIXTA
Delicious Colombian-style platter, meat, chicken breast, chorizo Santarrosano, Morcilla colombiana.$25.00
TABLA CHURRASCO PECHUGA
Delicious poult breast in the best colombian style. Incluiding 2 accompaniments for your dish. Rice, french fries, beans, salad.$19.00
MOJARRA FRITA
Fresh and delicious fried mojarra, comes with our traditional coconut rice or white rice, tostones and avocado salad.$18.90
SPECIALS FRIJOLES CON PATA
Todos los viernes en LA NOTA , prueba nuestros frijoles con Pata , acompañados de arroz blanco , carne molida, huevo Frito , madurito. Every Friday at LA NOTA, try our beans with Pata, accompanied by white rice, ground beef, fried egg, and ripe plantain.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
SANCOCHO MIXTO COLOMBIANO
Todos los sábados ven a LA NOTA RESTAURANT por nuetro SANCOCHO MIXTO COLOMBIANO (costilla res y pollo ) viene acompañado de arroz blanco , papa , yuca y platano. Every Saturday come to LA NOTA RESTAURANT for our COLOMBIAN MIXED SANCOCHO (beef ribs and chicken) accompanied by white rice, potatoes, yucca and plantain.$15.90OUT OF STOCK
SANCOCHO PESCADO
Todos los domingos te vas a transportar a nuestra costa colombiana , con este delicioso SANCOCHO DE PESCADO , acompañado de nuestro ARROZ DE COCO o ARROZ BLANCO , tostones y aguacate. Every Sunday you will be transported to our Colombian coast, with this delicious FISH SANCOCHO, accompanied by our COCONUT RICE or WHITE RICE, tostones and avocado.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
LECHONA
Spring Mix, shrimp, strawberry, mango, corn, avocado.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
AJIACO$13.00OUT OF STOCK
BEBIDAS
JUICES
COLOMBIAN DRINKS
COLOMBIAN COFFE
REGULAR COFFE MILK SMALL$2.50
REGULAR COFFE MILK LARGE$4.40
REGULAR COFFE BLACK SMall$2.00
REGULAR COFFE BLACK LARGE$4.00
XPRESSO AROMA CAFETERO$2.50
CAPUCCINO SMALL$3.50
CAPUCCINO LARGE$6.90
LATTE COFFE SMALL$3.50
LATTE COFFE LARGE$6.90
AMERICANO COFFE SMALL$2.50
AMERICANO COFFE LARGE$4.90
CAFE AROMA BOLSA$8.90
ICE COFFE LATTE$4.50
ICE CARAMEL COFFE$5.20
ICE BLACK COFFE$3.50