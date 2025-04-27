La Nota Restaurant Lodi
Weekend Specials
FOOD MENU
SALCHIMIX
SALCHIMIXX COLOMBIANOTA
Potato fries, Colombian ranchera sausage, Colombian artisan chorizo santarrosano, chicharron, madurito, melted cheese.$18.00
LA DESCARADA
Delicious salchipapa from our Colombian coast, potato, sausage, chicken, chorizo,lettuce and the infant coastal cheese.$25.90
SALCHIMIXX LA BUENOTA
Potato criolla or fried potato, colombian ranch sausage, chicken of the house, shredded beef, bbq ribs, house sauces.$18.00
SALCHIMIXX LA NOTA PERSONAL
Potato criolla or french fries, colombian ranch sausage, shredded beef, madurito and melted cheese.$16.90
SALCHIMIXX LA NOTA BASICA
Creole potato or french fries, colombian ranch sausage, corn .$13.90
BURGER
BURGER COLOMBIANOTA
Brioche bread, meat, cheese, chicharron, chorizo, plantain sweet, onion, tomato, lettuce.$16.90
MEGA BURGER
Brioche bun, double meat, double cheese,tomato, letucce, Bacon.$15.00
MEGANOTA BURGER
Brioche bread, onion, tomato, lettuce, pineapple, sweet plantains, double meat, cheddar cheese, bacon.$19.90
BURGER CLASSIC
Brioche bread, meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese. side Frech fries.$12.00
MIXED BURGER
Brioche bun, beef croquette, breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese.$15.00
PATACONES
PATACON COLOMBIANOTA
Plantain base, guacamole, chicharron, chorizo santarrosano artisan, plantain sweet,$16.90
PATACON CARIBE
Plantain base, guacamole, garlic shrimp and house sauces.$15.90
PATACON POLLO
Plantain base, shredded chicken, pineapple, bacon, melted cheese, house sauces.$13.00
PATACON LA NOTA MECHADA
Base plantain, shredded beef, bacon, melted cheese and house sauces.$14.90
PATACON MIXTO
Plantain base, shredded chicken, shredded beef, bacon, melted cheese and house sauce.$14.90
AREPAS
Arepa Chocolo
Corn arepa with cheese.$2.50OUT OF STOCK
AREPA COLOMBIANOTA
Arepa, guacamole, chorizo, chicharron, plantain sweet.$15.00
Arepa with cheese$4.00
Arepa with guacamole and chicharron$13.00
Arepa with guacamole
Arepa asada y guacamole.$8.00
Arepa guacamole and shrimp$15.00
Arepa guacamole and meat
Arepa, guacamole and shredded meat.$13.00
Arepa guacamole and chicken
Arepa, guacamole and shredded chicken.$13.00
AREPA QUESO HARINA$2.00
BREAKFAST
CALENTADO PAISA
Arroz, frijoles, carne a la plancha, huevo, maduro.$13.00
CALENTADO COSTENO
Rice, ripe banana, shredded beef, fried egg.$12.00
CALENTADO SANTANDEREANO
Rice, yucca, meat, accompanied with egg broth and corn arepa.$12.00OUT OF STOCK
HUEVOS PERICOS
Scrambled eggs, onion, tomato, arepa.$12.00
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Scrambled eggs, Colombian ranchera sausage, corn, melted cheese, arepa.$12.00
HUEVOS REVUELTOS
Scrambled eggs, arepa and cheese.$9.00
TAMAL COLOMBIANO$13.00OUT OF STOCK
CALDO COSTILLA$12.90
SANDWICH CHICKEN$13.00
SANDWICH BEEF$13.00
APPETIZER
CEVICHE CHICHARRON$13.00
CHICHARRON WITH YUCA
Portion of pork rinds with fried yucca$13.00
CHICHARRON AND CRIOLLAS
Portion of pork rinds with Creole potato.$13.00
TOSTONES, GUACAMOLE AND CHICHARRON
Serve 5 Tostons, portion guacamole and chopped pork rinds.$15.00
CHORIZO SANTAROSANO ARTESANAL$5.00
CHICHARRON$8.90
CHORIZO ARTESANAL SANTARROSANO
The price of the the chorizo is only 1 unit, you can accompany it with the companions you prefer.$5.00
PICADA MIXTA
Meat, chorizo, morcilla, Tostons, chicken. Option French fries or potato creole.$19.90
PICADA MIXX 10 PERSONAS$95.00
CEVICHE CAMARON$13.00
BAKERY
PAN DE BONO$2.20
AREPA CHOCOLO$2.70OUT OF STOCK
PAN CAMARON$4.90
PAN TRENSA
Pan trensa has cheese, guava and arequipe.$6.90
PAN JAMON Y QUESO GRANDE$5.90OUT OF STOCK
BUÑUELO$2.00OUT OF STOCK
PAN DE QUESO PEQUENO$1.95
EMPANADA DE CAMBRAY$2.50OUT OF STOCK
OJALDRE$1.98
DEDITO QUESO$1.95OUT OF STOCK
EMPANADA POLLO$2.50
EMPANADA JAMON Y QUESO$2.00OUT OF STOCK
EMPANADA COLOMBIANA MAIZ 100%$2.50
EMPANADA CHICHARRON Y QUESO$3.00OUT OF STOCK
EMPANADA QUESO$2.00
PATACON RELLENO$4.50OUT OF STOCK
PAPA RELLENA$4.50
CARIMANOLA QUESO$3.00OUT OF STOCK
EMPANADA PESCADO$3.20
AREPA HUEVO Y POLLO$3.50OUT OF STOCK
CARIMANOLA CARNE O POLLO$4.00OUT OF STOCK
MADURO Y QUESO$4.00OUT OF STOCK
BAKERY DULCERIA
MECATO
CHOCLITOS$1.70
ACHIRA HUILA$1.70
CHEETOS$1.70
CHOCOLATINA JET Mani$2.20
COCOSETE$2.00
DE TODITO$2.50
GUDIZ 250$2.20
JUMBO JET$2.00
ACHIRA GRANDE RODADITA$8.00
MANIMOTO$2.00
PAPAS MARGARITA$2.00
PIAZA$0.50
NUCITA$0.50
BOMBONBUN$0.50
BOMBUN$0.50
CHOCORRAMO$2.00
QUIPITO$0.50
GELATINA LA RODADITA$8.90
MONTBLANC$4.00
CUCAS RODADITA$5.00
AREQUIPITO ALPINA UNIDAD$2.00
AVENA CAJA$6.00
NUCITA CAJA$7.00
TARRITO ROJO$7.90
GELATINA BLANCA O NEGRA$7.90
SOLTERITA$2.50
CHOCKIES$1.30
CRUJI JET BLANCA$2.20
TOSTADAS$5.00
ROAST CHICKEN COMBO
COMBO 1 GRILLED CHICKEN
2 pieces of chicken, portion of rice, boiled potato or french fries, salad, house sauces.$13.00OUT OF STOCK
COMBO 2 GRILLED CHICKEN
3 pieces of chicken, portion rice, boiled potato or french fries, salad, house sauces.$16.00OUT OF STOCK
COMBO 3 ROAST CHICKEN
4 pieces of chicken, portion of rice, boiled potato or french fries, salad, house sauces.$25.90OUT OF STOCK
FAMILY PACK ROAST CHICKEN
4 pieces of chicken, 4 pieces of bbq ribs, large portion of rice, cooked potato or french fries, guacamole, maduro with cheese, house sauces.$39.90OUT OF STOCK
ESPECIALES Y CARTA
LUNCH ESPECIALS MONDAY TO FRIDAY
LUNCH ESPECIALS MONDAY TO FRIDAY
Ask for the daily menu from Monday to Friday. It will always be accompanied by beef, pork loin or roast chicken breast.$14.00
PAISITA
Rice, beans, roasted meat, chicharron, chorizo, egg, plantain sweet.$17.90
TABLA MIXTA
Delicious Colombian-style platter, meat, chicken breast, chorizo Santarrosano, Morcilla colombiana.$25.00
TABLA DE CARNE
Delicious cut of roast churrasquito roasted in the colombian style. Incluiding 2 accompaniments for your dish Rice,french fries, beans, salad.$18.00
TABLA DE PECHUGA
Delicious poult breast in the best colombian style. Incluiding 2 accompaniments for your dish. Rice, french fries, beans, salad.$18.00
TABLA DE LOMO$15.00
ARROZ CON CAMARONES
Typical dish of our Colombian coast, enjoy our rice with shrimp, prepared with the freshest vegetables and with the touch that only LA NOTA can do.$15.00
MOJARRA FRITA
Fresh and delicious fried mojarra, comes with our traditional coconut rice or white rice, tostones and avocado salad.$17.90
TILAPIA$15.00
CHURRASCO$28.90OUT OF STOCK
SANCOCHO MIXTO COLOMBIANO$15.00
SANCOCHO PESCADO$15.00
AJIACO$13.00OUT OF STOCK
ARROZ TRIFASICO$14.00
BEBIDAS
JUICES
COLOMBIAN DRINKS
COLOMBIAN COFFE
COKE PRODUCTS
DIET COKE 2 LITER$5.00OUT OF STOCK
COKE SODA 20 ONZ$2.50OUT OF STOCK
COKE SODA 2 LITRE$3.50
COKE SODA 1 LITER$3.00OUT OF STOCK
SPRITE SODA 1 LITER$3.00OUT OF STOCK
SODA FANTA 2 LITER$5.00
COKE CAN$2.00
AGUA$1.00
SNAPLE$2.00
KUMIS$3.00OUT OF STOCK
PONY 1 LITRO$4.00OUT OF STOCK
SODA COLOMBIANA 2 Litros$4.50
BRETAÑA SODA$2.50
AGUA GAS$1.40
SODA KOLA O CUATRO$2.40
GATORADE$2.00OUT OF STOCK
TEA HATSU$4.50OUT OF STOCK