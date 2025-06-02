La Nota Restaurant Lodi
FOOD MENU
SALCHIMIX
SALCHIMIXX COLOMBIANOTA
Potato fries, Colombian ranchera sausage, Colombian artisan chorizo santarrosano, chicharron, madurito, melted cheese.$18.00
LA DESCARADA
Delicious salchipapa from our Colombian coast, potato, sausage, chicken, chorizo,lettuce and the infant coastal cheese.$25.90
SALCHIMIXX LA BUENOTA
Potato criolla or fried potato, colombian ranch sausage, chicken of the house, shredded beef, bbq ribs, house sauces.$18.00
SALCHIMIXX LA NOTA PERSONAL
Potato criolla or french fries, colombian ranch sausage, shredded beef, madurito and melted cheese.$16.90
SALCHIMIXX LA NOTA BASICA
Creole potato or french fries, colombian ranch sausage, corn .$13.90
BURGER
BURGER COLOMBIANOTA
Brioche bread, meat, cheese, chicharron, chorizo, plantain sweet, onion, tomato, lettuce.$17.90
MEGA BURGER
Brioche bun, double meat, double cheese,tomato, letucce, Bacon.$16.00
MEGANOTA BURGER
Brioche bread, onion, tomato, lettuce, pineapple, sweet plantains, double meat, cheddar cheese, bacon.$18.90
BURGER CLASSIC
Brioche bread, meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese. side Frech fries.$12.00
PATACONES
PATACON COLOMBIANOTA
Plantain base, guacamole, chicharron, chorizo santarrosano artisan, plantain sweet,$16.90
PATACON CARIBE
Plantain base, guacamole, garlic shrimp and house sauces.$15.90
PATACON POLLO
Plantain base, shredded chicken, pineapple, bacon, melted cheese, house sauces.$13.00
PATACON LA NOTA MECHADA
Base plantain, shredded beef, bacon, melted cheese and house sauces.$14.90
PATACON MIXTO
Plantain base, shredded chicken, shredded beef, bacon, melted cheese and house sauce.$14.90
AREPAS
AREPA COLOMBIANOTA
Arepa, guacamole, chorizo, chicharron, plantain sweet.$17.00
Arepa guacamole and shrimp$16.00
Arepa guacamole and meat
Arepa, guacamole and shredded meat.$15.00
Arepa guacamole and chicken
Arepa, guacamole and shredded chicken.$14.00
Arepa with guacamole and chicharron$15.00
Arepa with guacamole
Arepa asada y guacamole.$9.00
Arepa with cheese$4.50
BREAKFAST
CALENTADO PAISA
Arroz, frijoles, carne a la plancha, huevo, maduro.$13.00
CALENTADO COSTENO
Rice, ripe banana, shredded beef, fried egg.$13.00
CALDO COSTILLA$14.90
HUEVOS REVUELTOS
Scrambled eggs, arepa and cheese.$9.00
HUEVOS PERICOS
Scrambled eggs, onion, tomato, arepa.$12.00
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Scrambled eggs, Colombian ranchera sausage, corn, melted cheese, arepa.$12.00
SANDWICH CHICKEN$13.00
SANDWICH BEEF$13.00
APPETIZER
CHORIZO ARTESANAL SANTARROSANO
The price of the the chorizo is only 1 unit, you can accompany it with the companions you prefer.$5.00
CHICHARRON LARGE$8.00
PICADA MIXTA
Meat, chorizo, morcilla, Tostons, chicken. Option French fries or potato creole.$25.00
CEVICHE CHICHARRON$15.00
CHICHARRON WITH YUCA
Portion of pork rinds with fried yucca$15.00
CHICHARRON AND CRIOLLAS
Portion of pork rinds with Creole potato.$15.00
TOSTONES, GUACAMOLE AND CHICHARRON
Serve 5 Tostons, portion guacamole and chopped pork rinds.$18.00
CHICHARRON SMALL$5.90
BAKERY
PAN DE BONO$2.40
AREPA CHOCOLO$2.70OUT OF STOCK
PAN CAMARON$4.90
PAN TRENSA
Pan trensa has cheese, guava and arequipe.$6.90
PAN JAMON Y QUESO GRANDE$5.90
OJALDRE$2.50
EMPANADA POLLO$2.50
EMPANADA JAMON Y QUESO$2.00OUT OF STOCK
EMPANADA COLOMBIANA MAIZ 100%$2.50
EMPANADA CHICHARRON Y QUESO$3.00OUT OF STOCK
EMPANADA QUESO$2.50
PAPA RELLENA$4.50
EMPANADA PESCADO$3.20
GALLETA HORNEADA$2.50
ABORRAJADO$2.50
MECATO
CHOCLITOS$1.70
ACHIRA HUILA$1.70
CHEETOS$1.70
CHOCOLATINA JET Mani$2.20
COCOSETE$2.00
DE TODITO$2.50
GUDIZ 250$2.20
JUMBO JET$2.00
ACHIRA GRANDE RODADITA$8.00
MANIMOTO$2.00
PAPAS MARGARITA$2.00
PIAZA$0.50
NUCITA$0.50
BOMBONBUN$0.50
BOMBUN$0.50
CHOCORRAMO$2.00
QUIPITO$0.50
GELATINA LA RODADITA$8.90
MONTBLANC$4.00
CUCAS RODADITA$5.00
AREQUIPITO ALPINA UNIDAD$2.00
AVENA CAJA$6.00
NUCITA CAJA$7.00
TARRITO ROJO$7.90
GELATINA BLANCA O NEGRA$7.90
BARRILETE$0.50
CHOCKIES$1.30
CRUJI JET BLANCA$2.20
BOLSA BARRILETE$8.90
TURRON$1.50
PONQUE RAMO$5.00
ROAST CHICKEN COMBO
COMBO 1 GRILLED CHICKEN
2 pieces of chicken, portion of rice, boiled potato or french fries, salad, house sauces.$13.00OUT OF STOCK
COMBO 2 GRILLED CHICKEN
3 pieces of chicken, portion rice, boiled potato or french fries, salad, house sauces.$16.00OUT OF STOCK
COMBO 3 ROAST CHICKEN
4 pieces of chicken, portion of rice, boiled potato or french fries, salad, house sauces.$25.90OUT OF STOCK
FAMILY PACK ROAST CHICKEN
4 pieces of chicken, 4 pieces of bbq ribs, large portion of rice, cooked potato or french fries, guacamole, maduro with cheese, house sauces.$39.90OUT OF STOCK
ESPECIALES Y CARTA
LUNCH ESPECIALS MONDAY TO THURSDAY
Ask about our daily options.$13.00
PAISITA
Rice, beans, roasted meat, chicharron, chorizo, egg, plantain sweet.$18.90
ARROZ CON CAMARONES
Typical dish of our Colombian coast, enjoy our rice with shrimp, prepared with the freshest vegetables and with the touch that only LA NOTA can do.$16.00
MOJARRA FRITA
Fresh and delicious fried mojarra, comes with our traditional coconut rice or white rice, tostones and avocado salad.$17.90
TILAPIA$15.00
TABLA MIXTA
Delicious Colombian-style platter, meat, chicken breast, chorizo Santarrosano, Morcilla colombiana.$25.00
TABLA CHURRASCO PECHUGA
Delicious poult breast in the best colombian style. Incluiding 2 accompaniments for your dish. Rice, french fries, beans, salad.$19.00
TABLA DE CHURRASQUITO CARNE
Delicious cut of roast churrasquito roasted in the colombian style. Incluiding 2 accompaniments for your dish Rice,french fries, beans, salad.$20.90
TABLA DE CHURRASCO LOMO$17.00
CHURRASCO$28.90OUT OF STOCK
SANCOCHO MIXTO COLOMBIANO$15.90OUT OF STOCK
SANCOCHO PESCADO$15.00
AJIACO$13.00
SPECIALS FRIJOLES CON PATA$14.00
LUNCH PREMIUM$14.00
LECHONA$15.00
LUNCH SPECIAL$14.00
BEBIDAS
JUICES
COLOMBIAN DRINKS
COLOMBIAN COFFE
REGULAR COFFE MILK SMALL$2.50
REGULAR COFFE MILK LARGE$4.40
REGULAR COFFE BLACK SMall$2.00
REGULAR COFFE BLACK LARGE$4.00
XPRESSO AROMA CAFETERO$2.50
CAPUCCINO SMALL$3.50
CAPUCCINO LARGE$6.90
LATTE COFFE SMALL$3.50
LATTE COFFE LARGE$6.90
AMERICANO COFFE SMALL$2.50
AMERICANO COFFE LARGE$4.90
CAFE AROMA BOLSA$8.90
ICE COFFE LATTE$4.50
ICE CARAMEL COFFE$5.20
ICE BLACK COFFE$3.50