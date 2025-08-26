Todos Los sabados en LA NOTA , puedes encontrar encontrar nuestro especial del día , como sopa de mondongo o sancocho mixto colombiano o sancocho de cola de res , solo llamanos y pregunta cual es el especial del día. Every Saturday at LA NOTA, you can find our daily special, such as tripe soup, Colombian mixed sancocho, or oxtail sancocho. Just call us and ask what the daily special is.