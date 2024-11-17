La Nota Restaurant Lodi
FOOD MENU
APPETIZER
- CEVICHE CHICHARRON$13.00
- CHICHARRON WITH YUCA
Portion of pork rinds with fried yucca$13.00
- CHICHARRON AND CRIOLLAS
Portion of pork rinds with Creole potato.$13.00
- TOSTONES, GUACAMOLE AND CHICHARRON
Serve 5 Tostons, portion guacamole and chopped pork rinds.$15.00
- CHORIZO SANTAROSANO ARTESANAL$4.00
- CHICHARRON$7.00
- MORCILLA AND CHORIZO$8.00
- CHORIZO ARTESANAL SANTARROSANO
The price of the the chorizo is only 1 unit, you can accompany it with the companions you prefer.$4.00
- PICADA MIXTA
Meat, chorizo, morcilla, Tostons, chicken. Option French fries or potato creole.$19.90
- CHUNCHULLA CON CRIOLLAS$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- PICADA MIXX 10 PERSONAS$95.00
- MORCILLA$5.00
AREPAS
- Arepa Chocolo
Corn arepa with cheese.$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- AREPA COLOMBIANOTA
Arepa, guacamole, chorizo, chicharron, plantain sweet.$15.00
- Arepa with cheese$4.00
- Arepa with guacamole and chicharron$13.00
- Arepa with guacamole
Arepa asada y guacamole.$8.00
- Arepa guacamole and shrimp$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Arepa guacamole and meat
Arepa, guacamole and shredded meat.$13.00
- Arepa guacamole and chicken
Arepa, guacamole and shredded chicken.$13.00
- Arepa Huevo
Corn arepa, typical Colombian with fried egg inside.$4.00OUT OF STOCK
BAKERY
- AREPA CHOCOLO$2.50
- PAN DE QUESO$1.95
- AREPITA CHOCOLO 3$2.00OUT OF STOCK
- PAN CAMARON$4.60
- PAN PECOSO$3.60OUT OF STOCK
- PAN PLAIN$3.00
- PAN TRENSA
Pan trensa has cheese, guava and arequipe.$4.60
- PAN JAMON Y QUESO GRANDE$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- BUÑUELO$2.00OUT OF STOCK
- PAN DE BONO$2.00
- PAN DE QUESO PEQUENO$1.95OUT OF STOCK
- EMPANADA DE CAMBRAY$2.00OUT OF STOCK
- PAN INTEGRAL PEQUEÑO$1.95OUT OF STOCK
- OJALDRE$1.98
- DEDITO QUESO$1.95OUT OF STOCK
- PROMO 3X2 ( Buñuelitos, arepita chocolo$2.00OUT OF STOCK
- EMPANADA POLLO$2.00OUT OF STOCK
- EMPANADA JAMON Y QUESO$2.00OUT OF STOCK
- EMPANADA COLOMBIANA MAIZ 100%$2.00
- EMPANADA CHICHARRON Y QUESO$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- EMPANADA QUESO$2.00OUT OF STOCK
- PLATANO RELLENO$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- PAPA RELLENA$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- CARIMANOLA QUESO$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- EMPANADA CARNE$2.00OUT OF STOCK
- AREPA HUEVO Y POLLO$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- CARIMANOLA CARNE O POLLO$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- MADURO Y QUESO$4.00
- AREPA HUEVO$3.00
- AREPA HUEVO Y CARNE$5.00
BREAKFAST
- CALENTADO PAISA
Arroz, frijoles, carne a la plancha, huevo, maduro.$13.00
- CALENTADO COSTENO
Rice, ripe banana, shredded beef, fried egg.$12.00
- CALENTADO SANTANDEREANO
Rice, yucca, meat, accompanied with egg broth and corn arepa.$12.00
- HUEVOS PERICOS
Scrambled eggs, onion, tomato, arepa.$10.00
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Scrambled eggs, Colombian ranchera sausage, corn, melted cheese, arepa.$12.00
- HUEVOS REVUELTOS
Scrambled eggs, arepa and cheese.$8.00
- TAMAL COLOMBIANO$13.00
- CALDO COSTILLA$11.90
ROAST CHICKEN COMBO
- COMBO 1 GRILLED CHICKEN
2 pieces of chicken, portion of rice, boiled potato or french fries, salad, house sauces.$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- COMBO 2 GRILLED CHICKEN
3 pieces of chicken, portion rice, boiled potato or french fries, salad, house sauces.$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- COMBO 3 ROAST CHICKEN
4 pieces of chicken, portion of rice, boiled potato or french fries, salad, house sauces.$25.90OUT OF STOCK
- FAMILY PACK ROAST CHICKEN
4 pieces of chicken, 4 pieces of bbq ribs, large portion of rice, cooked potato or french fries, guacamole, maduro with cheese, house sauces.$39.90OUT OF STOCK
BURGER
- BURGER CLASSIC
Brioche bread, meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese. side Frech fries.$12.00
- MIXED BURGER
Brioche bun, beef croquette, breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese.$15.00
- MEGA BURGER
Brioche bread, double meat croquette, lettuce, brioche bread, meat croquette, lettuce, tomato, house onion, cheddar cheese, tomato, house onion, cheddar cheese.$15.00
- MEGANOTA BURGER
Brioche bread, onion, tomato, lettuce, pineapple, sweet plantains, double meat, cheddar cheese, bacon.$16.90
- BURGER LA NOTA COSTEÑA
Brioche bread, meat, ripe, grilled cheese, tomato, onion, lettuce. ACCOMPANYING French fries.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- BURGER COLOMBIANOTA
Brioche bread, meat, cheese, chicharron, chorizo, plantain sweet, onion, tomato, lettuce.$16.90
PATACONES
- PATACON COLOMBIANOTA
Plantain base, guacamole, chicharron, chorizo santarrosano artisan, plantain sweet,$15.90
- PATACON CARIBE
Plantain base, guacamole, garlic shrimp and house sauces.$15.90
- PATACON POLLO
Plantain base, shredded chicken, pineapple, bacon, melted cheese, house sauces.$13.00
- PATACON LA NOTA MECHADA
Base plantain, shredded beef, bacon, melted cheese and house sauces.$14.90
- PATACON MIXTO
Plantain base, shredded chicken, shredded beef, bacon, melted cheese and house sauce.$14.90
- MADUMECHADO
Sweet ripe, melted cheese, bbq meat, guacamole, pico de gallo and house sauces.$14.90OUT OF STOCK
- MADUNOTA COLOMBIA
Sweet ripe, ground beef, guacamole, chicharron, handmade chorizo, melted cheese.$15.90OUT OF STOCK
- MADUPOLLO
Chicken- maduro dulce, mozarrela cheese, chicken in mushroom sauce.$12.90OUT OF STOCK
- MADUMAR
maduro dulce, mozzarella cheese, la notamar sauce, seafood mix, pico de gallo.$16.90OUT OF STOCK
SALCHIMIX
- SALCHIMIXX LA NOTA BASICA
Creole potato or french fries, colombian ranch sausage$11.90
- SALCHIMIXX COLOMBIANOTA
Potato fries, Colombian ranchera sausage, Colombian artisan chorizo santarrosano, chicharron, madurito, melted cheese.$18.00
- SALCHIMIXX LA NOTA PERSONAL
Potato criolla or french fries, colombian ranch sausage, shredded beef, madurito and melted cheese.$13.90
- SALCHIMIXX LA BUENOTA
Potato criolla or fried potato, colombian ranch sausage, chicken of the house, shredded beef, bbq ribs, house sauces.$18.00
BAKERY DULCERIA
LUNCH- DINNER
MECATO
- CHOCLITOS$1.70
- ACHIRA HUILA$1.70
- CHEETOS$1.70
- CHOCOLATINA JET$1.00
- COCOSETE$2.00
- DE TODITO BBQ$2.20
- GUDIZ 250$8.80
- JUMBO JET$2.00
- AREQUIPITO ALPINA CAJA$9.00
- MANIMOTO$2.00
- PAPAS MARGARITA$2.00
- CHOCLITOS$2.00
- NUCITA$0.50
- BOMBONBUN$0.50
- MANIMOTO$2.00
- BOMBUN$0.50
- CHOCORRAMO$1.00
- QUIPITO$0.50
- GELATINA LA RODADITA$8.90
- ROSQUILLAS CALEÑAS$2.00
- TROCIPOLLO$2.00
- AREQUIPITO ALPINA UNIDAD$2.00
- AVENA CAJA$6.00
- NUCITA CAJA$7.00
- BOCADILLO VELENO UNIDAD$1.30
- BOCADILLO VELEÑO CAJA$13.00
- CHOCOLATE CORONA PAQUETE$7.90
- WAFER JET AREQUIPE$1.50
- CRUJI JET BLANCA$1.50
- CUCA COLOMBIANA$8.00
BEBIDAS
Aromaticas
Cafe
COKE PRODUCTS
JUICES
COLOMBIAN DRINKS
ESPECIALES Y CARTA
ESPECIALES LA NOTA
- BANDEJA PECHUGA
Ask about our daily options.$15.00
- BANDEJA CARNE$15.00
- BANDEJA LOMO$15.00
- BANDEJA SOBREBARRIGA$15.00
- PAISITA
Rice, beans, roasted meat, chicharron, chorizo, egg, plantain sweet.$16.00
- BANDEJA HIGADO ENCEBOLLADO$15.00
- CHURRASCO
Beef Churrasco, you choose 2 side dishes) Rice, plantain sweet, French fries,tostones,salad,$24.00OUT OF STOCK
- PECHUGA A LA COLOMBIANA$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- PARGO FRITO$25.00
- MOJARRA FRITA$16.90OUT OF STOCK
- TILAPIA$15.00
- ARROZ CON CAMARONES$15.00
