La Nota Restaurant Lodi
FOOD MENU
APPETIZER
- CEVICHE CHICHARRON$13.00
- CHICHARRON WITH YUCA$13.00
- CHICHARRON AND CRIOLLAS$13.00
- TOSTONES, GUACAMOLE AND CHICHARRON$15.00
- CHORIZO SANTAROSANO ARTESANAL$4.00
- CHICHARRON$7.00
- MORCILLA AND CHORIZO$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- CHORIZO ARTESANAL SANTARROSANO
The price of the the chorizo is only 1 unit, you can accompany it with the companions you prefer.$4.00
- PICADA MIXTA
Meat, chorizo, morcilla, Tostons, chicken. Option French fries or potato creole.$19.90
- CHUNCHULLA CON CRIOLLAS$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- PICADA MIXX 10 PERSONAS$95.00
AREPAS
BAKERY
- AREPA CHOCOLO$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- PAN DE QUESO$1.85
- AREPITA CHOCOLO 3$2.00OUT OF STOCK
- PAN CAMARON$4.60
- PAN PECOSO$3.60OUT OF STOCK
- PAN PLAIN$3.00
- PAN TRENSA$4.60
- PAN JAMON Y QUESO GRANDE$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- PAN JAMON Y QUESO PEQUENO$2.00OUT OF STOCK
- BUÑUELO$2.00
- PAN DE BONO$2.00
- PAN DE QUESO PEQUENO$1.95
- EMPANADA DE CAMBRAY$2.00OUT OF STOCK
- PAN INTEGRAL PEQUEÑO$1.95OUT OF STOCK
- OJALDRE$1.95
- DEDITO QUESO$1.95OUT OF STOCK
- PROMO 3X2 ( Buñuelitos, arepita chocolo$2.00OUT OF STOCK
- EMPANADA POLLO$2.00
- EMPANADA JAMON Y QUESO$2.00
- EMPANADA COLOMBIANA MAIZ 100%$2.00
- EMPANADA CHICHARRON Y QUESO$3.00
- EMPANADA QUESO$2.00
- PLATANO RELLENO$4.00
- PAPA RELLENA$4.00
- CARIMANOLA QUESO$3.00
- EMPANADA CARNE$2.00
- PROMO BAKERY$1.00OUT OF STOCK
- CARIMANOLA CARNE O POLLO$4.00
- MADURO Y QUESO$4.00
BREAKFAST
- CALENTADO PAISA
Arroz, frijoles, carne a la plancha, huevo, maduro.$13.00
- CALENTADO COSTENO
Rice, ripe banana, shredded beef, fried egg.$12.00
- CALENTADO SANTANDEREANO
Rice, yucca, meat, accompanied with egg broth and corn arepa.$12.00
- HUEVOS PERICOS
Scrambled eggs, onion, tomato, arepa.$10.00
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Scrambled eggs, Colombian ranchera sausage, corn, melted cheese, arepa.$12.00
- HUEVOS REVUELTOS
Scrambled eggs, arepa and cheese.$8.00
- TAMAL COLOMBIANO$12.00
- CALDO COSTILLA$11.90
ROAST CHICKEN COMBO
- COMBO 1 GRILLED CHICKEN
2 pieces of chicken, portion of rice, boiled potato or french fries, salad, house sauces.$13.00
- COMBO 2 GRILLED CHICKEN
3 pieces of chicken, portion rice, boiled potato or french fries, salad, house sauces.$16.00
- COMBO 3 ROAST CHICKEN
4 pieces of chicken, portion of rice, boiled potato or french fries, salad, house sauces.$25.90
- FAMILY PACK ROAST CHICKEN
4 pieces of chicken, 4 pieces of bbq ribs, large portion of rice, cooked potato or french fries, guacamole, maduro with cheese, house sauces.$39.90
BURGER
- BURGER CLASSIC
Brioche bread, meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese. side Frech fries.$12.00
- MIXED BURGER
Brioche bun, beef croquette, breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese.$15.00
- MEGA BURGER
Brioche bread, double meat croquette, lettuce, brioche bread, meat croquette, lettuce, tomato, house onion, cheddar cheese, tomato, house onion, cheddar cheese.$15.00
- MEGANOTA BURGER
Brioche bread, onion, tomato, lettuce, pineapple, sweet plantains, double meat, cheddar cheese, bacon.$16.90
- BURGER LA NOTA COSTEÑA
Brioche bread, meat, ripe, grilled cheese, tomato, onion, lettuce. ACCOMPANYING French fries.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- BURGER COLOMBIANOTA
Brioche bread, meat, cheese, chicharron, chorizo, plantain sweet, onion, tomato, lettuce.$16.90
PATACONES
- PATACON COLOMBIANOTA
Plantain base, guacamole, chicharron, chorizo santarrosano artisan, plantain sweet,$15.90
- PATACON CARIBE
Plantain base, guacamole, garlic shrimp and house sauces.$15.90
- PATACON POLLO
Plantain base, shredded chicken, pineapple, bacon, melted cheese, house sauces.$13.00
- PATACON LA NOTA MECHADA
Base plantain, shredded beef, bacon, melted cheese and house sauces.$14.90
- PATACON MIXTO
Plantain base, shredded chicken, shredded beef, bacon, melted cheese and house sauce.$14.90
- MADUMECHADO
Sweet ripe, melted cheese, bbq meat, guacamole, pico de gallo and house sauces.$14.90OUT OF STOCK
- MADUNOTA COLOMBIA
Sweet ripe, ground beef, guacamole, chicharron, handmade chorizo, melted cheese.$15.90OUT OF STOCK
- MADUPOLLO
Chicken- maduro dulce, mozarrela cheese, chicken in mushroom sauce.$12.90OUT OF STOCK
- MADUMAR
maduro dulce, mozzarella cheese, la notamar sauce, seafood mix, pico de gallo.$16.90OUT OF STOCK
SALCHIMIX
- SALCHIMIXX LA NOTA BASICA
Creole potato or french fries, colombian ranch sausage$11.90
- SALCHIMIXX COLOMBIANOTA
Potato fries, Colombian ranchera sausage, Colombian artisan chorizo santarrosano, chicharron, madurito, melted cheese.$18.00
- SALCHIMIXX LA NOTA PERSONAL
Potato criolla or french fries, colombian ranch sausage, shredded beef, madurito and melted cheese.$13.90
- SALCHIMIXX LA BUENOTA
Potato criolla or fried potato, colombian ranch sausage, chicken of the house, shredded beef, bbq ribs, house sauces.$18.00
ADICIONALES
- ADICIONAL POLLO
Shrimp, onion, tomato$4.00
- ADICIONAL PERICOS$4.00
- 0$4.90
- ADICIONAL CARNE$4.00
- ADICIONAL LOMO
- ARROZ BLANCO PEQUENO$4.00
- ARROZ BLANCO GRANDE$8.00
- FRIJOLES PEQUEÑO$4.00
- FRIJOLES GRANDE$8.00
- GUACAMOLE$6.00
- PORCION MADUROS (6)$5.00
- PAPA A LA FRANCESA$3.00
- SOPA PEQUEÑA$4.00
- SOPA GRANDE$7.00
- TOSTONES$5.00
- YUCA$4.25
- AGUACATE$3.00
- ADICIONAL PAPA CRIOLLA$5.00
BAKERY DULCERIA
LUNCH- DINNER
MECATO
- CHOCLITOS$1.70
- ACHIRA HUILA$1.70
- BOLIQUESO$1.70
- CHOCOLATINA JET$1.00
- COCOSETE$2.00
- DE TODITO BBQ$2.20
- GUDIZ$1.70
- JUMBO JET$2.00
- AREQUIPITO ALPINA CAJA$9.00
- MANIMOTO$2.00
- PAPAS MARGARITA LIMON$2.00
- TORTA VINO$2.00
- NUCITA$0.50
- BOMBONBUN$0.50
- BOMBUN$0.50
- CHOCORRAMO$1.00
- QUIPITO$0.50
- GELATINA BUMBI$1.00
- ROSQUILLAS CALEÑAS$2.00
- TROCIPOLLO$2.00
- AREQUIPITO ALPINA UNIDAD$2.00
- AVENA CAJA$6.00
- NUCITA CAJA$7.00
- BOCADILLO VELENO UNIDAD$1.30
- BOCADILLO VELEÑO CAJA$13.00
- MINICHIPS COOKED$1.20
- WAFER JET AREQUIPE$1.50
- CRUJI JET BLANCA$1.50
- CUCAS SANIN$1.00
BEBIDAS
COKE PRODUCTS
JUICES
COLOMBIAN DRINKS
ESPECIALES Y CARTA
ESPECIALES LA NOTA
- BANDEJA PECHUGA
Ask about our daily options.$13.80
- BANDEJA CARNE$13.80
- BANDEJA LOMO$13.80
- ARROZ CON POLLO (papa frita y ensalada)$13.80OUT OF STOCK
- PAISITA
Rice, beans, roasted meat, chicharron, chorizo, egg, plantain sweet.$16.00
- HIGADO ENCEBOLLADO$13.80
- CHURRASCO
Beef Churrasco, you choose 2 side dishes) Rice, plantain sweet, French fries,tostones,salad,$24.00
- PECHUGA A LA COLOMBIANA$18.00
- PARGO FRITO$19.90OUT OF STOCK
- MOJARRA FRITA$16.90
- TILAPIA$14.80
PATACON MIXTO
Plantain base, shredded chicken, shredded beef, bacon, melted cheese and house sauce.